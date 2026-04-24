Book-themed art raffle to benefit Santa Maria Public Library

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library's annual Painted Chair Raffle kicks off on Saturday.

From April 25 through May 9, more than 60 book-themed chairs and other items donated by local artists will be on display next to Macy's on the second floor of the Santa Maria Town Center mall. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5.

A live drawing of the raffle tickets will take place on Facebook at 4 p.m. on May 9.

Money raised from ticket sales will benefit the Santa Maria Public Library, helping provide items like children's computers, homework station materials, and more.

"Local artists have been doing this for 15 years, and some are professional artists, and now we have a lot of students involved. The funds we raise provide items, books, services that the library otherwise would not have," said Kathleen Gabel, Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library President.

In addition to the painted chairs, the raffle also includes quilts, crafts, greeting cards, and other book-themed art.

The display will be open for public viewing from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

This is the 15th year of the fundraising campaign.

