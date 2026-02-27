Burlington store opens in Santa Maria, gifts $5K donation to local school

A new Burlington store opened its doors in Santa Maria on Friday.

As part of the grand opening ceremonies, store management presented a $5,000 donation to the teachers at Adam Elementary School to help support local education and the community.

"You can always use a little bit more to do extra things that your normal budgets don't account for, so this money will be divided up amongst all of our teachers at the elementary school so they can do these little extra things for their kids just to make their day a little better, their experience a little brighter, so we're really excited about the opportunity," said Jose Segura, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Community Schools Coordinator.

The new Burlington store is located at 1217 South Broadway. It's the 123rd Burlington store to open in the state.

KSBY Burlington Santa Maria

"We had a big line. A lot of the community came out and was excited to be here. We had a lot of associates ready, willing, and happy to really provide the community with another great off-price retailer. You know, Burlington has been expanding and we're excited to be part of the community now," said Mario Gomez, Burlington Santa Maria Manager.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

