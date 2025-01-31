Burlington to open Central Coast location

A new store is coming soon to Santa Maria.

Signs are up for Burlington outside the former Big Lots! location in the Stowell Shopping Center on the 140 block of S. Broadway.

The company states is offers everyday low prices on top brand name merchandise, not only on clothing but also home goods.

Locals KSBY spoke with Thursday say they’re looking forward to the new business.

Over the past few weeks, other stores have also opened in Santa Maria including Daiso and Miniso.

No word on when Burlington will open.

It will be the company's first store to open on the Central Coast. The next closest store is in Ventura.

