C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts free spay and neuter clinic for local families

With the cost of veterinary care going up, two local agencies are teaming up to reduce shelter overcrowding on the Central Coast.

C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) hosted a Spayathon and Walk-in Pet Wellness Clinic on Sunday at the SBCAS shelter in Santa Maria.

Four veterinary teams performed dozens of spay and neuter surgeries for both cats and dogs at no cost.

C.A.R.E.4Paws also offered low-cost vaccines, flea treatment, deworming medication, and nail trims for dogs and cats, along with free microchipping.

Organizers say two matching grant challenges from the John J. and Frank Sparacio Foundation and local nonprofit ResQcats made the event possible.

Donations given by families at the Spayathon were reportedly matched dollar for dollar by the organizations.

Organizers told KSBY that the event aims to lower intake numbers at local shelters and keep pets and their families healthy.

"That animal-human bond is really at the core of what we do," Chris Harris, the board president of C.A.R.E.4Paws, said. "We want to provide that host of services that can help keep pets and families together and healthy for life. And so that's what our mission is, and that's what we try to do."

C.A.R.E.4Paws is holding more clinics like this one throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

For a full list of events, you can visit the C.A.R.E.4Paws website.