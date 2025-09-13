California invests $9.5 million to launch Space Vandenberg on the Central Coast

California is betting big on the future of space and putting the Central Coast at the center of it.

This week, the state awarded $9.5 million to the regional coalition REACH and its partners to launch Space Vandenberg, a new initiative aimed at building out the Central Coast’s role in the global space economy while creating thousands of local jobs.

The funding is part of the state’s California Jobs First program, which committed $80 million statewide to support projects that drive inclusive economic growth. Space was designated as a key sector in California’s long-term economic blueprint, positioning the Central Coast to play a leading role in the state’s next-generation economy.

The project establishes a dedicated public-private hub around Vandenberg Space Force Base, already the world’s second-busiest spaceport, to accelerate growth in three key areas: expanding aerospace training at Allan Hancock College and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, fueling research and startup activity through UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and supporting more than $600 million in planned federal spaceport improvements.

Col. Jim Horne, Commander of Vandenberg Space Force Base, says the moment marks a turning point for space exploration.

“The research opportunities on orbit are going to drastically increase,” Horne said. “And it won’t just be government agencies, it’ll be companies going to space to do critical research that advances innovation.”

Local leaders say those opportunities will be felt far beyond the launch pad.

“Vandenberg is a huge employer,” said Martin Pehl, Santa Maria Public Airport District General Manager. “It’s about economic development, good-paying jobs, and a better community.”

For now, Space Vandenberg does not have a single brick-and-mortar address. Instead, its work is spread across the region, from classrooms at local colleges to infrastructure at the base, with much of the collaboration happening virtually. REACH officials say a physical hub could come later as the program grows and new projects take root.

That growth is already mapped out. According to REACH, the initiative will connect students and workers directly to the region’s space industry, creating pipelines from the classroom to careers. Local K–12 students will have more exposure to aerospace opportunities, community college students will gain access to specialized technician training, and university students and faculty will partner with the base on real-world research and problem-solving.

The result, leaders say, will be more than 2,000 new aerospace jobs by 2030, a transformational shift for the local economy.

“Space isn’t far away, it’s powered by people like us, right here on the Central Coast,” said Melissa James, Founding President and CEO of REACH. “It’s everything from engineers to technicians, project managers to marketers. This industry has opportunities for all kinds of people to make it part of their lives.”

With the global space economy projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, state and regional leaders say this latest investment gives the Central Coast a generational opportunity, not only to compete on a global stage but to ensure that growth benefits the local community.

REACH and its partners say the ultimate goal is to build a more resilient economy, one that provides high-paying, future-ready jobs and allows more Central Coast residents to live, work, and raise families in the region without having to leave in search of opportunities elsewhere.

For now, the $9.5 million grant is seen as a launchpad, the first major step toward a vision that could redefine the region’s economic identity. Supporters say the combination of education, innovation, and infrastructure will keep the Central Coast at the forefront of California’s space strategy for decades to come.

For James, it’s not just about rockets and satellites, but about people.

“We want many more people on the Central Coast to have economic opportunity,” she said. “To be able to build a career, build a life, and raise a family here. That’s what this is really about.”

