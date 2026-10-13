Calling all artists: City of Santa Maria seeks designs for Jim May Park bench

The City of Santa Maria is inviting local artists to submit their original designs for a public art installation at Jim May Park.

Anyone who is18 years or older and lives or works in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Ventura counties can apply.

Designs must be inspired by the plants, wildlife, lake, and natural environment of the park.

The selected artist will receive $1,000, and the winning design will be used as a wrap for a new shaded bench overlooking the park's lake.

The submission deadline is Friday, November 13, at 5 p.m.

Click here for full details on how to submit your artwork.