CBP detains Venezuelan doctor at Texas airport; husband in Santa Maria speaks out

A Venezuelan doctor working in South Texas, with direct ties to Santa Maria, is at the center of a federal immigration case after being taken into custody April 11 at the McAllen Airport in Texas while traveling with her 5-year-old daughter.

Faria Milenko

Her husband, Milenko Faria, who lives in Santa Maria, said his wife, Dr. Rubeliz Bolivar, was headed to California for a scheduled asylum appointment when she was stopped by officers inside the airport. He said the family has been navigating the immigration system for years and disputes the federal government’s account of her status.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Bolivar “overstayed her visa since 2017” and “had no legal status.” The agency also said it does not separate families and that children are placed with a relative designated by the parent.

Faria said his wife told officers she had “asilo pendiente y ajuste de estatus pendiente,” or “pending asylum and pending adjustment of status,” and showed them a work permit he says is valid through 2030. He said she then texted him, “Nos van a detener, me van a quitar el teléfono,” which translates to, “They’re going to detain us, they’re going to take my phone.” He said that was the last message he received before she was taken into custody.

According to Faria, their daughter, Milena, was with Bolivar during the airport encounter. He said officers asked whether anyone could pick up the child, but Bolivar did not have someone nearby at the time. He said the two were later together in a CBP detention center before the child was released.

Faria said the experience has left their daughter traumatized. “Es traumático para ella,” he said, meaning, “It’s traumatic for her.” He said that after she arrived in California, she asked, “¿Dónde está mi mamá? Extraño a mi mamá,” or, “Where is my mom? I miss my mom.” He said the family has been telling her that her mother is “in a camp” while they try to help her understand what happened. He also said the child appeared terrified during the ordeal and tightly grabbed her grandfather’s hand afterward.

Faria said the family’s fears go beyond the detention. When asked what his wife would face if she were forced to return to Venezuela, he responded, “Que la maten por asociación. Perder la vida,” which translates to, “That they kill her by association. Lose her life.” He said recent conversations with her have been difficult, and while she tries to sound strong, he believes she is struggling in custody.

Denisse Carreon, public relations director with We The People RGV, said she first learned about the case after doctors in South Texas contacted her directly and asked for help. Carreon said she then began reaching out to elected officials and advocates, including McAllen leaders, before connecting with Faria to learn more information about what happened.

Milenko Faria

Carreon said the case has raised concerns not only about immigration enforcement, but also about the impact on communities that rely on doctors in medically underserved areas. “So even if you do everything right, somewhere around the line, you’re going to get detained,” Carreon said. “We live in a very poor area and we need these doctors here.” She also said Bolivar’s daughter is a U.S. citizen and warned that situations like this can leave lasting psychological trauma on children.

The case comes amid reports that another Venezuelan doctor in South Texas was also detained within days, adding to concerns among advocates and medical professionals about the possible impact immigration enforcement could have on health care access in underserved communities.

For now, Faria said the family’s focus is on trying to secure Bolivar’s release in time for her upcoming asylum interview in California. “Eso es lo que nosotros queremos… que su libertad se pueda conceder,” he said, or, “That’s what we want … for her release to be granted.”

