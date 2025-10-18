Central Coast AirFest takes flight in Santa Maria this weekend

The Central Coast AirFest is back at the Santa Maria Airport on October 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can check out military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, and exciting aerobatic performances up close.

Organizers say the airshow has become a favorite among locals and visitors, bringing the Santa Maria Valley together each year. Sponsorship coordinator Jim Bray says, “This is the only place you can truly get up close to an airplane, speak with pilots and ground crew, and experience aviation firsthand.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for comfort. General admission is $35 for adults, and kids 11 and under get in free.