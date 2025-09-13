Central Coast Collectibles will open a third location

Central Coast Collectibles, a trading card business, will hold a grand opening for its third store in Santa Maria on Saturday, September 13, at noon. According to Facebook, the new store will be the largest in the area.

Joshua Chavez, a co-owner of the business, says their goal is to bring people together through trading card games such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, sports cards, and more.

"People can come in, find friends, play games, find a common interest, and that really is what we're here for is the community. And we have found such a great community in Lompoc that we're trying to recreate that here in Santa Maria," said Chavez.

Central Coast Collectibles also has two other locations in Lompoc and Vandenberg.

