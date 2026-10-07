Central Coast Sports Arena secures extension to stay open through December

The Central Coast Sports Arena says it had secured a short-term extension that will allow the Santa Maria rink to remain open through December as it continues discussions with the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Owner Lori Flamm says the extension gives the rink more time to work toward a longer-term agreement. After December, the arena may be able to continue operating on a month-to-month basis, she said.

In a notice to the skating community, owners Lori and Tobin Flamm said public skating will continue through October and that they hope to keep negotiations going through the end of December.

The update comes after the arena’s lease at the Fairpark was set to expire Oct. 31. The Fairpark previously decided not to renew the lease under its existing terms, leaving the rink’s future uncertain.

In an earlier interview with KSBY, Fairpark Interim CEO Todd Ventura said an appraisal found the nearly 20,000-square-foot building could lease for about three times what the arena had historically paid. He said the Fairpark relies on events, rentals and festivals to operate and needs to address a financial gap.

Ventura said the Fairpark was open to the arena staying if the two sides could reach a financial agreement.

The Central Coast Sports Arena hosts public skating, hockey leagues, learn-to-skate programs, birthday parties, indoor soccer and private events. Its owners are encouraging the community to continue visiting the rink as negotiations move forward.