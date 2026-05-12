Cheerleaders from Santa Maria-Bonita School District take part in showcase

Cheerleaders from more than a dozen local schools showed off their skills on Monday in Santa Maria.

11 elementary schools and two junior highs from across the Santa Maria-Bonita School District took part in a Cheer Showcase.

The event, held at the Santa Maria High School gym, aimed to highlight the hard work, school pride, and dedication of the schools' cheer teams.

Supporters packed the stands as the teams performed.

"I get excited because there's a bunch of people from our schools, there's adults who work at our school, and there's family members who cheer the kids on," said Miller Elementary School Mustangs team captain Victoria Chavez, "It's very exciting to see and hear them cheering on for us."

Officials say cheerleading is offered as a spring sport at a number of the district's elementary schools, and year-round at the junior high level.