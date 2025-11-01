Children’s Resource and Referral Discovery Museum hosts "Boo-seum Bash"

The Children's Resource and Referral Discovery Museum held its first-ever "Boo-seum Bash"a special Halloween event for kids and families. Children got to trick-or-treat around the museum, enjoy hands-on science experiments, and play interactive games.

Santa Maria resident Ezra Lopez shared, "It was so much fun! I couldn't see anything, but I just kept going and got candy. It's a great activity, anyone can join in and have a good time."

Organizers say the event offered a safe, educational way for kids to celebrate Halloween.