City of Santa Maria names new police chief

The City of Santa Maria has a new police chief.

City Manager David Rowlands announced Monday that Christopher Williams has been appointed Chief of Police.

Williams comes from the Oxnard Police Department, where he most recently served as Assistant Chief and led the Field Services Bureau.

Williams’ first day will be Monday, April 28.

He succeeds Chief Marc Schneider, who retired in November 2024.

Commander Dan Cohen has been serving as Interim Police Chief while the city conducted a nationwide search for a new chief.

