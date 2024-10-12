Santa Maria's police chief announces retirement

Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider is retiring effective November 29 after working for the city for nearly three decades.

Commander Dan Cohen will serve as the Interim Police Chief while the city works with a recruiting firm to fill the position.

Chief Schneider began working with the City of Pismo Beach in 1993. He was later hired by the Santa Maria Police Department in 1995 where he served as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant. In March 2017, he was promoted to division commander and then acting chief in December 2020. He then became police chief on January 2, 2021, and served just under three years.

Commander Cohen has been working in law enforcement for more than 25 years. He began with the Ontario Police Department and has held every rank in the department — officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and division commander.

