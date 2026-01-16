Community gathers for Santa Maria Valley tourism celebration event

The Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District (SMVTMD) and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber hosted a tourism update event on Thursday at the newly renovated Homewood Suites by Hilton Santa Maria.

The gathering was joined by local businesses, tourism partners, and community stakeholders, and provided a summary of current tourism conditions along with upcoming plans for the region.

The program covered the state of tourism in the Santa Maria Valley, recent market data, and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening future visitor engagement.

Presentations were given by several tourism officials, including SMVTMD Vice President of Marketing & Communications Jennifer Harrison.

“Tourism is a powerful engine for our local economy, supporting jobs and enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” said Harrison, “This event is an opportunity to not only celebrate the incredible hard work of our partners, but also to share critical market insights and unveil the strategic initiatives that will drive Santa Maria Valley forward.”

After the presentation, attendees were offered a tour of the updated hotel property. The event was free to attend.