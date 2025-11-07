Community leaders recognized at Celebrate Philanthropy event in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara Foundation honored three community leaders at its sold-out philanthropy celebration on Thursday.

Kate Ferguson and Mike and Tricia Bouquet were recognized at the 17th annual Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Organizers say the event aims to highlight people in the community who make exceptional contributions, either through direct service or financial support.

"Well, we're a small community, we're a community business, so simply it seems like it's the right thing to do. It supports us. It's our obligation to support the community," said Michael Bouquet, owner of Toyota Santa Maria, Honda Santa Maria, Toyota Lompoc, Toyota San Luis Obispo, and Kia Santa Maria.

Bouquet and his wife were recognized for their support of Marian Regional Medical Center, the YMCA, St. Joseph High School, CASA, Hats for Hope, CALM, Orcutt Union School District, the Chamber of Commerce, and REACH.

Ferguson was recognized for her work as the Care Committee Chair of the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast and her support for CASA of Santa Barbara County, Shoes for Students, YMCA, CALM, Human Trafficking Awareness, Women's Veterans Services, Veterans Stand Down, and Cuyama Kids.

