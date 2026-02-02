Community members protest in Santa Maria against ICE operations

Demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria to protest against operations conducted by federal agents across the country.

This comes after 2 people were killed by ICE agents in January.

Joyce Lippman, a protestor, shared, "If we don't stand up, who will? And so, I feel very fortunate to be able to come out for these protests and share my support for the Constitution, my rights. Everyone in this country has rights, and we need to defend them, apparently now."

Members of this group also plan to rally outside of Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday to urge the city council to approve the formation of a committee focused on immigration.