Community members to come together during 28th Serve Santa Maria Day

Saturday, September 6, marks the 28th Day of Service in Santa Maria. Community members from local churches, schools, businesses, non-profits, and the city will come together to make improvements around the community and assist those who are in need.

With 20 different projects for volunteers to participate in, some services will include yard work, litter pickup, graffiti abatement, and more.

For those interested in participating, volunteers will meet at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with food and beverages available.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit servesantamaria.com.