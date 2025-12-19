Community rallies after break-in, restoring Christmas toy distribution in Santa Maria

Just one day after a break-in left the Knights of Columbus Hall nearly empty, the Santa Maria community stepped in to make sure local families still received Christmas gifts.

On Wednesday, thieves stole toys and supplies intended for a holiday distribution scheduled less than 24 hours later. By Thursday afternoon, tables that had once been bare were overflowing with donations as families walked out carrying gifts.

Thieves steal toys, bikes meant for Santa Maria families just days before Christmas distribution

The turnaround came quickly, thanks to an outpouring of community support.

“It was really sad for us that after we spent so much time working on the outside of the building to have somebody destroy what they’ve done,” said Henry Guerrero, Knights of Columbus Grand Knight. “But with the community and the help of the community, we’re really enjoying what’s happening now with the Catholic Charities.”

Guerrero said this was not the first time the building had been broken into, but in this case, organizers said recovering from the theft required immediate help from the community.

Paola Oroso, a nutrition educator with Catholic Charities, said donations poured in throughout the day and continued into the next.

“We had an incredible amount of donations that came yesterday and today,” Oroso said. “So a lot of our community people came in and really pulled through and really saw the need.”

Staff and volunteers worked late into the night and returned early the next morning to prepare for the distribution.

“We were here all night. We had someone stay here to take care of the items overnight, and also this morning, this entire morning ,we were just constantly getting it done,” Oroso said.

By the afternoon, organizers said the stress of the past day had turned into relief as families arrived and picked out gifts.

“It’s really a blessing,” Oroso said. “You just feel it in the faces, the happiness is there, and they got what they got.”

For families who rely on the annual distribution, the event meant was about more than just toys.

“We had thought that the children were not going to receive anything, but thank God there were many people who donated,” said Santa Maria resident Rosa Mendoza.

Organizers said the successful distribution served as proof that even after a setback, the community can still show up in a big way.