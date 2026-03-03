Court declares mistrial in deadly Santa Maria forklift crash

A Santa Barbara County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case against David Baskett, the man accused of driving a forklift involved in a deadly collision in Santa Maria nearly two years ago.

The decision comes after a reconstruction of the 2024 accident on Feb. 26 produced new measurements.

Attorneys said the reconstruction resulted in a completely new accident report and argued that the late disclosure violated Baskett's due process rights.

The judge granted the defense's motion for a mistrial on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Baskett is expected back in court on Thursday morning, where the jury will be released and dates for a new trial will be set.

The crash happened on May 2, 2024, when police say a pickup truck collided with a forklift and then hit a fire hydrant. Basket was reportedly driving the forklift at the time.

Tiffany Ann Peterson, 39, of Orcutt, was killed. Her father was injured.