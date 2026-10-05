Court still waiting on doctors' reports in Ashlee Buzzard murder case

Ashlee Buzzard was back in court Monday, but a decision on whether she is competent to continue with criminal proceedings will have to wait.

The Vandenberg Village mother is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee Buzzard. Ashlee Buzzard has pleaded not guilty.

The court previously vacated Buzzard’s preliminary hearing while her competency is evaluated. During Monday’s hearing, the court said the doctors’ reports needed for that process are not yet complete.

Buzzard is now scheduled to return to court on Oct. 26, allowing additional time for the reports to be finished before the case moves forward.

Buzzard was arrested in December 2025 after Melodee’s remains were found in a remote area of Wayne County, Utah. Authorities have said Melodee was killed during an October 2025 multi-state road trip she took with her mother.

Buzzard remains in custody without bail.