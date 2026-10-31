CRR Discovery Museum hosts Boo Before Dark for Santa Maria families

The CRR Discovery Museum hosted a Boo-seum celebration in Santa Maria on October 30.

The spooky-themed event, called Boo Before Dark, brought local businesses together to help fill candy bags for children and families in the Santa Maria area.

"Our little ones are oftentimes melting down and so tired by the evening. So we decided to do 'Boo Before Dark' so that everyone has the opportunity to come to the museum, where they feel safe and have so much fun, but that they can remember it and really make it part of their family tradition,” said Jacquilyn Banta, COO of Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County.

The Boo-seum brought plenty of costumes and candy, while children got to explore the museum's interactive exhibits.

All donations for the event went directly to attendees.