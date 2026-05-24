Cruisin' Nationals car show honors founder's legacy with Alzheimer's Association donation

West Coast Kustoms ' Cruisin' Nations car show returned to Santa Maria this year. Hundreds of classic cars were on display for the event.

During the event's Brash Bash Auction, Penny Pitchette, the promoter of the car show, made a large donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Her husband, Rich Pitchette, passed away in 2010 from Alzheimer's after battling the disease for 5 years. He was the founding father and president of West Coast Kustoms.

The event will continue on Sunday, May 24, at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.