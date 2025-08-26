Day of Hope fundraiser aims to raise $375,000 for Mission Hope Cancer Center

The Central Coast community is preparing to rally once again for local cancer patients with the 12th annual Day of Hope.

Organized by Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center in partnership with the Santa Maria Times, the fundraiser places volunteers at busy intersections from Pismo Beach to Orcutt. Between 7 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Aug. 27, they’ll be offering special-edition newspapers in exchange for donations, with all proceeds going directly to support Mission Hope patients in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

“The goal behind Day of Hope is to encourage community members to support patients in need,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center. “They pick up newspapers and aprons, go to their designated intersection, and sell between 7 a.m. and 12 noon. All of those proceeds benefit patients.”

Organizers expect about 700 volunteers this year, continuing a tradition that has become one of the region’s largest grassroots fundraisers.

“Day of Hope is incredibly special because we receive stories from all over the community of people who’ve been impacted by cancer,” Brooks said. “It’s a beautiful day filled with inspiration as people come together to celebrate patients.”

The fundraiser supports three key areas: Direct patient assistance, the purchase of new technology and equipment, and programs such as nurse navigation and free patient transportation.

“Every dollar we raise goes right back into the community,” said Derek Baden, senior director of cancer services. “Last year our transportation program provided 4,000 trips for patients who may not have had the ability to get to clinic otherwise.”

Over the last 11 years, Day of Hope has raised more than $2.6 million. This year’s goal is to bring in an additional $375,000.

One of the faces featured in this year’s special-edition newspaper is Ulf Schnack, who was diagnosed in 2022. He said he agreed to share his story in hopes of offering encouragement to others.

“I was really happy to share my story,” Schnack said. “Maybe take a little bit of fear from newer patients.”

Schnack also wanted to give back to the staff who cared for him at Mission Hope.

“I always hear that everybody is donating for patients, so I like to give back to the employees,” he said. “That’s why I grow poinsettias and hand them out to the staff and doctors.”