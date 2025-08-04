Day three: Crews continue to battle the Gifford Fire as evacuations grow

Smoke filled the air Sunday as the Gifford Fire continued to burn close to Highway 166 and residential areas.

Scott Safechuck with Santa Barbara County Fire says that hot, dry, windy conditions are contributing to the fire's growth. As of Sunday morning, hundreds of residences were threatened.

"When the fire started, it was on both sides of Highway 166 and going into San Luis [Obispo] County and Santa Barbara County, but the majority of the fire really has grown in that south edge of the fire in the Santa Barbara County into the Tepusquet area," Safechuck said.

With the fire's southward movement, Safechuck says that the Madre Fire's burn scars to the east are not helping at this point.

"The previous burn scars do help us, but where the fire is out right now, we're just not seeing that benefit from it," Safechuck explained.

No structures have been destroyed, but one person suffered burn injuries due to the fire, and two others were injured fighting it.

"We had two contractors that were in a UTV that unfortunately rolled down a hill and they sustained injuries," he said.

The American Red Cross has disaster relief centers in Santa Maria and Cuyama to help those impacted.

Ray Houser with the American Red Cross says those who need to be connected with mental health assistance, housing, or medical needs can visit the organization's website or call at (805) 678-3073 to locate the disaster relief areas.

"Our responsibilities are constantly changing, so if we had to move to another temp or a shelter, we're ready to do that," said Houser.

Safechuck says that due to the fire spanning two counties, it's especially important to be signed up for emergency alerts in your area.

San Luis Obispo County residents can visit ReadySLO and Santa Barbara County residents can visit ReadySBC to sign up.

"I hope the wind keeps going that way. As long as it doesn't come this way, I think we'll be okay," Santa Maria resident Taylor Estes said, gesturing toward the direction of the southwardly wind. "Every year, there's always a big one around here."

Safechuck says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.