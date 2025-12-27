Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Santa Maria

Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Santa Maria early Saturday morning.

Santa Maria police say they responded to the 600 block of Black Road shortly after midnight to reports of a possible person in the road.

Once on scene, they say a man’s body was discovered in the northbound lane of the road and it appeared he had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators are looking for a white car with “with major front-end and windshield damage” they believe was involved in the collision.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description or has information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Jensen with the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1233 or SMPD Dispatch at ext. 2277.

Police say the victim is believed to be in his 50s. Investigators are still working to positively identify him and contact next-of-kin.