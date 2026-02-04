Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Demonstrators urge Santa Maria officials to address immigration concerns

People gathered outside the Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Organizers say demonstrators were urging the City Council to address immigration issues in Santa Maria. After the rally, community members took their concerns to the council chambers, asking for the creation of an immigration HOC committee.

