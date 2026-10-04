Discovery day brings family fun to Los Flores Ranch Park

Fall fun and hands-on learning experiences came to Los Flores Ranch Park on Saturday.

The park held its Discovery Day event. Visitors met park rangers, planted seedlings, and took part in seasonal-inspired crafts.

Sabrina Hume, a San Luis Obispo resident, shared, "We found out about it on social media. And this is actually our third or fourth year coming, so we come every year. We love it because they do such a great job with all their decorating and staging of all the photo op areas, and the kids really enjoy the bounce houses."

While the event was free for everyone, organizers say proceeds from the paid parking will support the patch and local agriculture students.