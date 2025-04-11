District selects next principal of Pioneer Valley High School

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has announced its choice for the next principal of Pioneer Valley High and he’s no stranger to the school.

District officials say approval of Dr. Paul Robinson will go before the board at the next board meeting on May 13.

Part of the district since 2012, district officials state Dr. Robinson’s various roles “have strengthened his connection to students, staff, and families.”

He’s previously served as director of career technical education and assistant principal at Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools and has been serving as acting principal at Pioneer Valley since September.

Staff were notified about the selection on Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Robinson into his new role and look forward to his continued service and leadership at PVHS,’’ said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kevin Platt in a press release. “He brings a deep understanding of our district and a strong commitment to student success, making him an excellent fit to lead the PVHS community. We are confident that his experience and vision will support the success of our staff, students, and families as we move forward together.”

“I am honored to serve the students, parents, staff, and community at PVHS,’’ Dr. Robinson said in the release. “I look forward to carrying on the great traditions at PVHS, expanding educational opportunities for our students and supporting our great school community.’’

The principal position opened up last month after then principal Shanda Herrera was released from her role after 13 years and reassigned to another position in the district.

