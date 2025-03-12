Pioneer Valley High School principal released from current position

Six months after being placed on paid administrative leave, the Santa Maria Joint Unified School District board voted to release Shanda Herrera from her job as principal of Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria and reassign her to another position with the district.

Following a closed-session meeting Tuesday night, board members in a unanimous vote reportedly authorized the release and non-reelection of Herrera from her current position.

“The Board would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts, experiences, and concerns regarding Ms. Shanda Herrera,” read a statement by the board after the meeting. “It is evident from the heartfelt stories and public comments that she has made an impact on many of you. The Board found itself in a very difficult position in this matter but engaged in a comprehensive and unbiased investigation utilizing an outside investigator. Throughout this process, every effort was made to ensure fairness, thoroughness, and integrity. Over 30 witnesses were interviewed and the investigator reviewed extensive documentary evidence.”

Back in September, the district announced Herrera had been placed on paid leave “pending the results of an investigation” but did not elaborate on the investigation, when it began or if it was related to a previous 45-day notice of unprofessional conduct issued to Herrera on June 7.

Herrera is still on paid leave and her actual reassignment has not yet been determined, according to a district spokesperson.

The spokesperson says Herrera is a permanent certificated staff member and will be with the district next year in a certificated position unless she makes a decision not to be.

The district reports Dr. Paul Robinson will remain acting principal for the rest of the school year while a search for the next principal is conducted.

