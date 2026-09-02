Dolly Parton benefit screenings coming to Regal Santa Maria over Labor Day weekend

Regal Theatres has announced an expansion of its Dolly Parton benefit screenings nationwide, with 36 participating theaters across California.

For residents on the Central Coast, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas will be shown at the Regal Santa Maria theater over Labor Day weekend.

Steel Magnolias will screen Sept. 4, 6, and 8, with The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas screening on Sept. 5, 7, and 9.

More than 200 theaters are participating across the nation. Tickets will be available for $9.25 in reference to Parton’s iconic hit “9 to 5.”

100% of proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit that gives free books to children ages one to five in an effort to develop literacy at a young age.