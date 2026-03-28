Driver arrested after car chase on Highway 101

One person was arrested after a car chase on Highway 101 in two counties Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 1:50 p.m. just north of Donovan Road in Santa Maria, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver sedan that was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver did not stop and reportedly led officers on a pursuit northbound to Nipomo, where they turned around and headed back toward Santa Maria.

CHP officials say officers successfully deployed a spike strip just before the Highway 166 exit. They say the driver exited the highway at that location and tried to get back onto northbound Highway 101 going the wrong way but stopped at the top of the offramp. Officers then took the driver into custody.

Traffic through the area was backed up for a couple of hours following the incident.