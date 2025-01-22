Drivers advised of detours, traffic control as roadwork continues in Santa Maria

Officials from the City of Santa Maria Department of Public Works advise drivers to expect traffic control and detours along McCoy Lane and Betteravia Road starting this week.

City representatives say the traffic changes will allow crews to continue working on a road repair project that began in December 2024.

As a part of the project, West McCoy Lane is being repaved from the railroad tracks to South Broadway.

Betteravia Road is also being repaved from A Street to South Blosser Road.

According to officials, West McCoy Lane was already scheduled to undergo improvements prior to a sinkhole that developed in early December, which prompted temporary road repairs.

On Wednesday, representatives say drivers should expect lane shift traffic control on Betteravia Road as crews lower manholes in preparation for digging out old asphalt pavement.

Drivers traveling eastbound on West McCoy Lane on Thursday will be directed to take a detour because of a street closure from Professional Parkway to South Broadway. Officials say workers will be repaving the street and permanently repairing the water main break and sinkhole area.

On Friday, crews will reportedly be raising manholes near the roundabout intersection of East McCoy Lane and South College Drive and also on eastbound West McCoy Lane. Drivers can expect lane shift traffic control in these areas, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Next week, workers are set to repave Betteravia Road from South Blosser Road to A Street, along with a small portion of northbound South Blosser Road near Betteravia Road.