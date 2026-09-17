Elks Lodge hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Night barbecue

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosted their 54th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night on Wednesday September 16, to honor officers on the Central Coast.

The event featured a free Santa Maria-Style beef barbecue dinner for all personnel, along with a ceremony highlighting the efforts of nominated officers.

There’s not a lot of Elks Lodges around the country that honor the law enforcement in their communities like we do. It’s a tradition that Santa Maria will continue and will always continue to do,” said Santa Maria Elks Lodge secretary Phil Daighton.

Motivational speaker and Central Coast local Retro Bill was also in attendance as a guest speaker, where he gave his thanks to local enforcement personnel.