Elks Rodeo queen race kicks off in Santa Maria

The competition for the 83rd annual Elks Rodeo Queen is officially underway in Santa Maria, as four groups launched their fundraising campaigns on Saturday. Participating teams include Hancock Athletic Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, and St. Joseph High School.

Candidates gathered at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for the Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner. The contest raises money for local youth recreation programs, having raised over $17 million since its inception.

Fundraising efforts will conclude with the Queen's Coronation on Friday, May 29.