Fallen officers honored at Santa Maria Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

As part of Police Memorial Week, the Santa Maria Police Department held a ceremony Wednesday honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The annual Santa Maria Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony paid tribute to the 12 California law enforcement officers who lost their lives on the job last year.

Community members gathered to remember and show support for those who gave their lives to protect others.

"It lets them know that if they make the ultimate sacrifice and are killed in the line of duty, that their family and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement will continue to honor them and their families. It also brings the harsh reality to what these officers do day in and day out," said Santa Maria Police Chief Christopher Williams.

The Santa Maria Police Department holds the memorial ceremony and luncheon annually.

