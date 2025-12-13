Families can find food assistance during winter school break in Santa Maria Valley

As students head into winter break, some families in the Santa Maria Valley are facing a gap in food access as school meal programs pause for the holidays.

Local agencies say the break can be especially challenging for families who rely on free or reduced-price school meals and who may also see reduced work hours during the winter months.

“Kids are getting two to sometimes three meals during school and during the winter break,” said Laurel Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Director of Marketing. "Those meals are absent.”

County officials say winter conditions can also affect household income, particularly for families working in agriculture and the service industry.

“Winter is typically a time of great need in Santa Barbara County,” said Maria Gardner, Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services Assistant Director. “When there’s inclement weather and people aren’t able to meet their needs through their normal employment avenue, then our calls for service tend to increase.”

Families receiving CalFresh, California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, continue to receive benefits, but food assistance providers say those benefits do not always last through the month when children are home from school.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County says help is available, even for families who do not qualify for government assistance.

“If you don’t qualify for other benefits and you’re short on food or you’re struggling, you can still come to a Foodbank distribution and get help,” Alcantar said.

During winter break, the Santa Maria–Bonita School District is also partnering with community organizations to provide meals while schools are closed. One of those partners is the YMCA.

“Santa Maria-Bonita School District battles food scarcity and food insecurity by delivering food here to the students, the campers of our winter camp. And also, as a separate program, they provide meals that are free to community members,” said Michael Specht, Santa Maria Valley YMCA Chief Operating Officer.

The school district says families can also turn to its Family Resource Centers for assistance throughout winter break. A flyer with locations, contact information, and informational videos is available on the district’s website.

For families unsure where to start, county officials recommend calling 2-1-1, a local resource line that connects residents to food assistance, housing support, and other services based on individual needs.

“We partner with 211,” Gardner said. “You dial 211, or you can go on their website to have up-to-date service avenues.”

More information on food distributions is also available through the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.