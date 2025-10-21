Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Family Day at CRR Discovery Museum connects families with resources

screenshot-1761014026041.png
David Copado (CRRSBC)
screenshot-1761014026041.png
Posted

It was a day of joy, learning, and connection at the CRR Discovery Museum, where Children’s Resource & Referral (CRR) hosted Family Day to celebrate and support local families.

On Monday the free event in Santa Maria welcomed families with hands-on Stay n Play activities, free museum admission, and a chance to connect with community partners offering vital resources for children’s health, development, and education.

Organizations like CommUnify, CALM, Santa Barbara County Education Office, and Help Me Grow were among the many partners providing support and services.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community