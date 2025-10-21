Family Day at CRR Discovery Museum connects families with resources

It was a day of joy, learning, and connection at the CRR Discovery Museum, where Children’s Resource & Referral (CRR) hosted Family Day to celebrate and support local families.

On Monday the free event in Santa Maria welcomed families with hands-on Stay n Play activities, free museum admission, and a chance to connect with community partners offering vital resources for children’s health, development, and education.

Organizations like CommUnify, CALM, Santa Barbara County Education Office, and Help Me Grow were among the many partners providing support and services.