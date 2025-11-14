Federal agents in tactical gear deploy flash-bangs during ICE operation in Santa Maria

A federal law enforcement operation at East Valley Farms in Santa Maria on Thursday morning prompted a rapid community response after witnesses said they saw unmarked vehicles and heavily equipped agents move into the neighborhood.

Federal agents, some in tactical gear, were positioned along the roadway as additional officers moved deeper inside the neighborhood off Telephone Road.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that agents were carrying out a federal law enforcement operation, but the agency has not yet responded to questions about the purpose of the action, whether warrants were involved, or how many individuals agents encountered. ICE also has not said whether the operation was part of a larger coordinated effort in the region.

Witnesses described confusion and fear as the scene unfolded.

Cherry S., a protester who was among those who gathered near the entrance, says she tried speaking to the agents but received no response.

“It was really scary. They refused to talk to you and they wouldn’t look you in the eyes,” she said.

Cherry said the situation escalated when officers began pushing people back from the roadway. Moments later, flash-bangs were deployed, sending members of the crowd running.

She described colliding with another woman, Cal Poly Associate Professor Elizabeth Folk, as both tried to take cover.

Folk says she came to the area after hearing that some of her students’ parents work and live nearby.

“Within a couple of minutes, flash-bombs were dispersed without any warning,” Folk said. “I fell over and grabbed another person... These things are like really scary fireworks.”

Other community members said they arrived because they believed a larger operation was underway. Cesar Vazquez, founder of La Cultura Del Mundo, said volunteers monitoring the Santa Maria ICE office earlier that morning saw several vehicles leave together, which he called unusual.

“We have spotters outside the ICE office and we saw four ICE vehicles leave, which is uncommon. We saw them all leave together out of the Santa Maria ICE office and from there, we know there would be a big operation,” Vazquez explained.

ICE has not said why East Valley Farms was the focus of Thursday’s operation and has not confirmed whether agents were acting on criminal or administrative warrants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.