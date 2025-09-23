Fire breaks out at Santa Maria apartment

Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex located at 323 North Western Avenue in Santa Maria just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene, apartment #5 was fully engulfed in flames according to fire officials.

All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the fire was knocked down quickly. The apartment where the fire started was completely destroyed, while a neighboring unit and the complex's laundry room got moderate damage.

The Red Cross is now assisting approximately 15 displaced residents with shelter and other support.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the living room of apartment #5. The cause has been ruled accidental and electrical in nature.

Preliminary damage estimates are $150,000 to the building and another $50,000 in lost contents.