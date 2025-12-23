Fire crews respond to Santa Maria structure engulfed in flames

Fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that was first reported early this morning at Bull Canyon Road across Bob Woods Place just north of Santa Maria.

Firefighters from San Luis Obispo County Fire, Santa Maria City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire are all on the scene.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, Bull Canyon Road will remain closed for the next few hours as firefighters continue containment efforts. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.