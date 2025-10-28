Fire-damaged Lassens store in Santa Maria torn down

A Santa Maria grocery store destroyed by fire earlier this year has been torn down.

A dirt lot is all that remains of Lassen’s Natural Food on the 1700 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Fire Marshal Jim Austin tells KSBY the cause of the late-night April 15 fire was confirmed to be accidental with the fire starting in the attic on the south side of the building; however, due to the roof partially collapsing and safety concerns, the fire investigation was unable to be completed, so an exact cause was not determined.

KSBY reached out to Lassens and the City of Santa Maria for information on whether Lassens plans to rebuild, but has not heard back.