Fire destroys two cargo trucks at property near Santa Maria Airport

A cargo truck fire put up a large plume of black smoke near the Santa Maria Airport on Wednesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. on private property in the 2800 block of Industrial Parkway.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, two cargo trucks were destroyed by the fire and a third sustained significant damage.

WATCH: Raw video of cargo truck fire courtesy Nathan Calhoun

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.