Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Five arrested in Santa Maria, large quantity of narcotics seized in multi-agency operation

Detectives seized approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 566 grams of methamphetamine and about 2,000 fentanyl pills, according to the police department.
drugs and weapons seized.png
Santa Maria Police Department
Cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons were seized in Santa Maria.
drugs and weapons seized.png
Posted
and last updated

Approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 566 grams of methamphetamine and about 2,000 fentanyl pills were seized last Friday in a multi-agency effort, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The police department reportedly partnered with Gang Suppression Team (GST), Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest five people individuals on various drug and weapons-related charges.

Two of those five, including 26-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez Flores and 23-year-old Rolando Gonzalez of Santa Maria, also face charges of narcotics sales and gang enhancement allegations.

Gerardo’s bail was set at $3 million for numerous felony charges and Rolando’s bail was set at $500,000, according to Santa Maria police.

Authorities say the collaborative investigation involved multiple search warrants at locations throughout the City of Santa Maria and remains ongoing.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community