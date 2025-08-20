Food bank launches initiative to continue buying from local farms, businesses

Local produce at Hijas de las Fresas in Santa Maria is being harvested not just for markets, but for neighbors in need.

Over the past year, the SLO Food Bank partnered with the USDA, which invested $600,000 to support buying from local farms and businesses. Miriam and Donna Olivera, co-owners of Hijas de la Fresa, one of the local farms SLO Food Bank has partnered with this past year.

“It’s gotten us through some rough times, especially at the beginning or end of the season when we are not producing as much," said Miriam Olivera, Hijas de la Fresa co-owner. "A little bit goes a long way.”

However, the USDA program investment has been cut.

“Our goal this first year is to do at least half of that," said Molly Kern, SLO Food Bank CEO. "Invest at least 300,000 dollars."

In response, the SLO Food Bank recently launched the Local Harvest Fund, which will allow the food bank to still be able to purchase locally.

“This is our opportunity to really have that win-win for small businesses and our neighbors,” Kern said.

“I think it’s been a really good way to have the local economy continue here,” Miriam Olivera said.

Kern says they are hoping to work with 10 local farms and businesses this year through 2026 and hope to work with more in the future.

“Our goal by 2030 is that we’re able to reinvest 1.5 million dollars into these incredible local, small farms and small food businesses," Kern said. "And be able to work with 25 to 30 different businesses every year."

“It allows us to make sure that the produce is available locally, and it doesn’t have to be shipped 100 miles of miles to get to a consumer," said Donna Olivera, Hijas de la Fresa co-owner. "It’s very important because with strawberries, you want them to the consumer less than five days."

With the SLO Food Bank seeing a record number of 45,000 people throughout the county every month, they are looking for community donations to help with the local harvest fund.

