Free rides for students going back to school

Santa Maria Regional Transit is offering free rides on all SMRT routes for the first two weeks of the new school year from Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 21.

SMRT officials say the promotion is designed to ease the back-to-school transition for families juggling school drop-offs and daily commutes.

All of Santa Maria's high schools are served by public transit:

- Pioneer Valley High School: Routes 2, 3, 9 and 13x

- Santa Maria High School: Routes 4, 11A and 11B

- Righetti, Saint Joseph and Delta High Schools: Routes 6 and 12x

- Allan Hancock Community College: Routes 5, 7, 20 and 30

After the free ride promotion ends, regular student fares are $1.25 per trip, $3 for an Unlimited Ride All-Day Pass, or $31 for a 31-Day Unlimited Ride Monthly Pass.

Allan Hancock Community College students ride free all year.

Passes can be purchased at the SMRT Transit Center and at many school locations.

For more information, visit www.rideSMRT.org.