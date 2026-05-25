'Freedom is not free': Community members honor the fallen on Memorial Day in Santa Maria

VFW Post 2521 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

The ceremony included several speakers, presentations by the Santa Maria Veterans Honor Guard, and Gold Star families were recognized with memorial wreath presentations.

Colonel James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 Commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, shared his thoughts on the meaning of the day as the guest speaker.

"I think it's important for us to always remember that freedom is not free, and that it's a real and tangible thing, and that it is built upon the foundation of the sacrifices of those that have given their lives in defense of our country and our ideals," he said.

The ceremony was followed by a community gathering at the VFW post.

