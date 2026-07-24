Giant-scale model aircraft take flight at annual Santa Maria event

If you’re hearing the buzz of giant model airplanes over Santa Maria this weekend, you’re not imagining it.

The Tri-Valley RC Modelers are hosting their annual giant-scale fly-in at the Elks Recreation area, bringing pilots and aircraft enthusiasts from the Central Coast, other parts of California, and even Arizona and Nevada.

The event features massive remote-controlled airplanes, including jets and helicopters, many with wingspans more than 80 inches wide.

The aircraft don’t come cheap. Organizers say some of the jets are worth between $20,000 and $25,000.

Volunteers from the 35-member club spend days preparing the runway for the event, now in its 13th year. The event serves as the club’s biggest fundraiser.

Pilots pay flying and other fees to help cover costs, while spectators can watch for free.

Visitors can also grab lunch both days and enjoy a tri-tip barbecue Saturday night.

The club says the event is also about introducing new people, especially children, to the hobby.

“We give free lessons and tell anyone who wants to get into it everything they want to know,” said Jody McCoy, vice president of the Tri-Valley RC Modelers. "Come out here today or tomorrow, watch the flying. We welcome people and hopefully they get interested and we can teach them how to fly and they'll join the club.”

McCoy adds, "We do have a youth program. We have trainers. If kids want to come out and learn to fly, we'll be more than glad to help them."

The group regularly flies in Nipomo, though members say that field is better suited for smaller electric aircraft.

The larger runway in Santa Maria gives pilots room for the giant-scale planes that draw crowds every year.

“We’re going to continue doing this until we can’t,” said contest organizer Chuck Barnes.

Evan Lalanne flies at a club in San Luis Obispo and is a pilot at the weekend event.

“I got into when I was a kid and then kind of took a little bit of a sabbatical and got back into it more recently and have been really having a good time," Lalanne said. "It’s a great group of people. I think a lot of us have a lot in common, and I like the airplanes a lot. I like the technical aspect, kind of tinkering with them; flying them is great."

“It’s cool to be the pilot but also enjoy it from the ground," Lalanne added.

David White is newer to the Central Coast but also a member of the San Luis Obispo club. He says he's liked aviation since he was a kid and first got involved in the hobby through his father back in 1971. White agrees the technical aspect is enjoyable, and mentioned the safety of still being able to pilot an aircraft but from the ground.

The event runs through Sunday at the Elks Recreation area, with flying starting daily at 9 a.m. Organizers say visitors should enter through Gate 3.

The Tri-Valley Modelers say anyone interested in learning more about model aircraft flying can visit their website or stop by one of their local flying sites for more information.