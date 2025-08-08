Gifford Fire smoke blankets Santa Barbara County: What residents need to know

As the Gifford Fire continues to spread, smoke and ash have settled across large portions of Santa Barbara County, raising health concerns and prompting alerts from local officials. Residents are urged to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues or sensitivities.

Nastacia Echavarria, a Santa Maria resident, has felt the effects of wildfire smoke before and is once again adjusting her daily routine.

“I am a resident here. I recently was living in Santa Barbara [during] the Thomas fire,” adding “I’m someone who has asthma and really bad allergies. I could see how it affected me and my breathing, even when my windows and doors were all closed,” Echavarria said.

The ashes are visible in many outdoor areas, making air quality concerns more tangible. Echavarria described, “There are a lot of ashes even in our front yard, just so many on the side of the road and all over the things outside of our house, we’re just keeping our windows and doors closed and running those purifiers.”

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) responded quickly by issuing an air quality alert for the Cuyama area on August 2, and a countywide air quality watch soon after. Lyz Bantilan, the public information officer for the APCD, explained that the district has received numerous reports of ash and smoke impacting communities across the region.

“We’ve heard reports of ash all throughout the county, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, Goleta, all over the county. We have tips on our website for how to safely clean up ash,” Bantilan said.

She urged residents to minimize exposure by staying indoors as much as possible. “When the air quality is affected by a wildfire, the best protection that you can give yourself is to stay indoors as much as possible, with your windows and your door shut and some sort of air purifier device,” she emphasized.

Smoke and ash can irritate the respiratory system and cause a variety of symptoms. Bantilan highlighted common short-term health effects people report, such as coughing, wheezing, headaches, and nausea. “Those are some common things we hear about from people. And that’s because the particles, they can affect our lungs,” she said.

For those who must be outside, she recommends wearing properly fitted N-95 masks to reduce inhalation of harmful particles. She also encouraged residents to regularly check air quality conditions and sign up for free air quality alerts to stay informed of changing conditions.

Natalie Harris, another Santa Maria resident who has asthma, is taking extra precautions to protect herself and her family during this fire event. “I have asthma, so we have to make sure and keep our windows closed so that the smoke doesn’t get in at night. When I came out, it covered our cars and we could see it in the air,” she said.

Harris has added a second air purifier to her home and sometimes wears a mask outside when smoke levels are high. “I think the air purifier seems to help a lot, sometimes I’ll put a mask on if I notice that it’s bothering me,” she said.

Officials caution that wildfire smoke can fluctuate rapidly due to shifting winds and fire activity, meaning residents must remain vigilant. Outdoor activity should be limited while smoke is present, particularly for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, and those with preexisting health conditions.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District continues to monitor air quality and provide updates and guidance to help keep the public safe. Their website offers advice on how to protect indoor air quality, safely clean up ash, and sign up for notifications.