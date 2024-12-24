Guitars for Veterans aims to heal through the power of music

The recently established Central Coast chapter of Guitars for Veterans is seeking resources to help veterans heal through the power of music.

Whether it’s jazz or classic rock, the sound of a well-played guitar can do wonders.

Benjamin Rodriguez, a veterans program outreach specialist with Vet Center, has been playing the guitar with other veterans in Bakersfield for a number of years.

“We jam and we have fun and it brings people together,” Rodriguez said.

Here on the Central Coast, Ernie Martinez, a member of American Veterans Post 3 in Santa Barbara recently started up the local chapter of Guitars for Veterans, aimed at helping veterans or current military members improve their PTSD and depression symptoms.

“What makes it tough is volunteers, getting volunteers to help. That's been the heart of it,” admitted Martinez, who is only six weeks into having the group sanctioned by the national Guitars for Veterans organization.

Martinez says more than 50 students have already signed up but only five guitars and two instructors are available. One of the instructors is 53-year teacher, Jerry Coelho, founder of Coehlo Academy of Music in Santa Maria.

“It puts them in touch with their inner self, their spiritual side. I think that's very important,” Coelho said.

“Music kind of helps build up confidence and builds up another skill that folks can use,” Rodriguez added.

According to the national Guitars for Veterans website, 21% of veterans improved their PTSD symptoms through the program and 27% found a decrease in depression-related symptoms which can lead to suicide. The American Vets organization states suicide happens 22 times a day in veteran populations across the country.

“It's not an easy thing to talk about. It's not an easy thing to deal with, but it's very important,” said AMVets Post 3 Commander Geronimo Gonzalez.

The need for instructors and guitars is high for a group that will look to "rock on" up and down both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“The long-term goal would be to keep it continuously year after year and hope to be able to service all these communities between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County,” Martinez said of the local chapter.

If you'd like to donate, sign up to be an instructor, or learn more about the organization, you can reach out to Ernie Martinez:

E-mail: ernie8169@comcast.net

Phone: (805) 331-6207